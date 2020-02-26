Punnagai Mannan controversy: Rekha 'does not wish' to comment on kissing scene with Kamal Haasan anymore

After video of actor Rekha stating that the famous kissing scene from her movie with Kamal Haasan, Punnagai Mannan was shot without her consent, Kamal Haasan and the movie's director K Balachander are being criticised by netizens.

The talk of the Kollywood town is now the controversial scene in the famous movie of Kamal Haasan and , Punnagai Mannan. Directed by K Balachander, the film has a scene in which Kamal Haasan plants an unplanned kiss, moments before he jumps off a cliff with Rekha. The scene is an iconic one and even today, people watch it with bated breath. Now, a video is making rounds on social media, in which Rekha can be seen opening up that neither Kamal Haasan nor K Balachander took her permission to shoot the scene.

She stated that she was not aware of the kiss and she would have not agreed to the scene, had she been informed earlier. When The Time Of India got in touch with Rekha for further details, the actor refused to make any comments any more. The English daily quoted her as saying, “I don’t have anything to say on it. I don’t know why this is becoming so popular on social media now. That was something which happened years ago. They took the scene without my approval, but it worked for the film. I don’t wish to talk about it now to gain popularity out of it. I am busy with acting assignments in movies and web series. I have lot of other responsibilities, too.”

Punnagai Mannan was released on November 1, 1986. The film also has actor Revathi in a lead role. The film, which has a tragic ending, had music composed by maestro Ilayaraja. All the songs of the movie are evergreen classics. However, this news about the unplanned kiss comes as a huge shocker and netizens are criticizing Kamal Haasan and K Balachander for shooting it and for not issuing an apology to Rekha.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More