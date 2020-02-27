Punnagai Mannan controversy: Rekha reveals no one believes kiss with Kamal Haasan unplanned, needs no apology

After Rekha's revelation about the kissing scene from Punnagai Mannan with Kamal Haasan being unplanned, a lot of conversation has been surrounding this controversy, and here are some more revelations from her.

Kollywood is buzzing with conversation about a controversial scene between Kamal Haasan and from the movie Punnagai Mannan, directed by K Balachander. The movie has an unplanned kiss between the two seconds before they jump off a cliff, and while it is an iconic scene, a video with Rekha talking about it shot without her permission is doing the rounds. And while talking about it to The News Minute, she says how people keep asking her the same question and she is tired of it, as it was needed to bring out the emotions.

She revealed how the shoot shifted to a different location after the scene with the kiss, and when she asked associate directors Suresh Krissna and Vasanth about the scene and how she wasn't informed about it, she was told to think of it as a big king kissing a small child and also added how it wouldn't pass the censor board and she further probed them about what that is. Rekha also said how what happened has happened and while people still ask her about it, no one believes her when she says she knew nothing about it. She also added how Kamal Haasan is aware of it, and says, "Only he and the unit that was there can confirm what I’ve said. Balachander sir is no more. Only those who were there at the shoot know that the kiss happened without my consent."

While talking about not receiving an apology from K Balachander or Kamal Haasan, she explains how there is no need to do it since the film worked well and she also got films following that. She added how everyone was busy in those days moving from one film to the other and said that she does not know about getting an apology but added how the fact remains that she wouldn't have agreed to the kiss and they just did it all of a sudden but now that it is over, she does not wish to revisit it.

Credits :The News Minute

