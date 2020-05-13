Punnagai Mannan to Kurudhipunnal: 5 most romantic liplock scenes of Kamal Haasan

The first name any Kollywood fan will get reminded of when it comes to the portrayal of onscreen romance is undoubtedly Kamal Haasan. Almost all of his movies have beautiful romantic scenes. While Ulaga Nayagan’s romances have been unique, he has locked lips with many of his heroines. From Punnagai Mannan to Kuruthipunal, here are five most romantic films and beautiful scenes that have had Kamal Haasan indulging in liplock scenes with his heroines.

1. Punnagai Mannan

Directed by veteran director K Balachander, Punnagai Mannan had Kamal Haasan in dual roles. It had three female leads namely Revathi, and Srividya. The romantic drama revolved around a young man, whose fairy tale love story ends up in a huge tragedy, and how he moves on from it to start a new relationship. Though the film has many iconic moments like Revathi’s continues to dance for one whole day, Chaplin Chellappa’s comic moments and so on. However, the film’s most important moment was when Kamal Haasan locked lips with Rekha in an important scene. The scene recently made the headlines when Rekha opened up that the kiss was unplanned and it happened spontaneously.

2. Kuruthipunal

Directed by PC Sriram, Kuruthipunal was a critically acclaimed film, which was way ahead of its time. The film was released in 1993 and it had an ensemble of star cast including Kamal Haasan, Gauthami, Arjun, Nassar, among the others. The film is the remake of Govind Nihalani's much-acclaimed Drohkaal which had Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles. The film broke the stereotypes of mainstream cinema, and it had no songs. Kuruthipunal is known for being an authentic film to talk about terrorists and how they operate. It goes without saying that Nasser’s brilliant performance as the leader of an outfit stood out. In the film, Kamal Haasan had an iconic liplock scene with Gauthami and since it would happen in the middle of chaos, it had a huge impact on the story. If not for that scene, it would’ve been impossible to personally connect with Gauthami and Kamal in the film.

3. Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan’s one of the timeless classics is Hey Ram. The film had power-packed cast members including , Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das, Hema Malini, Atul Kulkarni, Naseeruddin Shah among the others. While the film by itself will provide a subject for a thesis for all the metaphors and juxtapositions, Kamal Haasan’s liplock scene with Rani Mukerjee in the song Nee Partha Parvaikkoru Nandri will make anyone shed a tear or two. Anyone who has watched the film would get a heartbreak every time they see this song. Directed by Kamal Haasan, the film is still being studied by film critics and aspiring filmmakers. Last year, the film had a rerelease after it was digitally mastered.

4. Mahanadhi

Directed by Santhana Bharathi directorial, Mahanadhi in a gripping, intense thriller, which witnessed Kamal Haasan’s brilliant performance where he transforms from an innocent rural family man into an aggressive, angry father. Kamal Haasan wrote the story and screenplay of the National Award-winning film. Like every other movie, Mahanadhi too had Kamal into the skin of the character that he played (Krishna). After being betrayed by his old friend, Mahanadhi had Krishna land up in prison, where he endures unspeakable horrific incidents. What awaited him outside was even more shocking. Breaking all the odds, he would finally find his family and settle down with them, and then remarries Suganya. During one of the iconic scenes, Kamal Has a lip lock with Suganya and then finally good things happen to Krishna.

5. Vishwaroopam

Like many other movies of Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam too ran into a lot of troubles. Several cases were filed against the actor and he even had an emotional breakdown right in the middle of a press meet. One of the reasons that the film was criticised was Kamal’s liplock scene with the film’s leading lady Pooja Kumar. While the scene would make perfect sense for the film, Kamal was criticised yet again for it. Directed by Kamal Haasan, the film also had Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.