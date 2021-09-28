Puri Jagannadh Birthday: Ananya Panday wishes 'most special' Liger director with a lovely note; SEE PIC

On filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's birthday, Ananya Panday has penned a sweet note for him on Instagram. Sharing a throwback photo with Puri and film's co-producer Charmee Kaur, Ananya wrote, "happy birthday to the most special, master creator Puri sir. So blessed to be working with you on Liger. can't wait to get back to the madness."

Ananya Panday is making her Telugu film debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time in a Pan-India film. Meanwhile, Charmee Kaur also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Puri. Sharing a photo with Pokiri director on Twitter, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite human...the trust and belief u have over me , I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud."

Take a look: