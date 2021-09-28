Puri Jagannadh Birthday: Ananya Panday wishes 'most special' Liger director with a lovely note; SEE PIC
On filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's birthday, Ananya Panday has penned a sweet note for him on Instagram. Sharing a throwback photo with Puri and film's co-producer Charmee Kaur, Ananya wrote, "happy birthday to the most special, master creator Puri sir. So blessed to be working with you on Liger. can't wait to get back to the madness."
Ananya Panday is making her Telugu film debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time in a Pan-India film. Meanwhile, Charmee Kaur also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Puri. Sharing a photo with Pokiri director on Twitter, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite human...the trust and belief u have over me , I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud."
Take a look:
Happy birthday to my most favourite human
the trust and belief u have over me , I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud #purijagannadh #hbdpurijagannadh @puriconnects pic.twitter.com/7Aq9U4KA2a
— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 27, 2021
Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & team to finish Goa schedule on September 30; Next to be shot overseas
Currently, the film's shooting is happening in Goa where some high-octane action sequences are being canned. Ananya Panday will join the team in the next schedule, which will be shot at international locations. The Legend Mike Tyson, who is known for his intimidating ferocious demeanour and impeccable striking prowess is also a part of Liger.
Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in important roles.