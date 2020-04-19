Puri Jagannadh completes 20 Years in the film industry: Karan Johar says, 'Tremendous love & respect'

Karan Johar, who is backing the Hindi version of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Fighter, congratulated him for his 2-decade long journey in the film industry.

Known as the Dynamic Director in Telugu film industry, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has completed 20 years in the film industry. Before becoming a director, he started his career as an assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma for several Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with the 2000 blockbuster film Badri starring Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel. Since then, he has directed a lot of films, the latest being iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni. Former actress and producer, Charmme Kaur took to Twitter and wished Puri on completing 20 years in the film industry.

, who is backing the Hindi version of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Fighter, also congratulated him for his 2-decade long journey in the film industry. Karan wrote, "Congratulations Puri Sir! Tremendous love and respect for your blockbuster journey!Folded hands." Puri Jagannadh also made his Bollywood debut in 2004, with the film Shart: The Challenge. In 2011, he directed Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, which was archived in the Oscar library.

Congratulations Puri Sir! Tremendous love and respect for your blockbuster journey! https://t.co/LD4w1DsZuz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2020

Talking about his upcoming film Fighter, the film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while Karan Johar will be presenting the Hindi version of the upcoming Pan-India release. The action-entertainer stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role.

