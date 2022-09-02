Puri Jagannadh to meet distributors to compensate for losses after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger debacle?

Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, Liger, failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger, co-produced by Karan Johar, has reportedly landed in major trouble due to its debacle at the box office. Many South distributors have lost money. According to media reports, producer Puri Jagannadh has decided to fly to Hyderabad and compensate for the losses. However, the filmmaker is yet to make an official word regarding the same.

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda recently met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai after he criticised the actor and called him 'arrogant'. During one of the promotional events of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to a question about the trends of boycotting films. He had said, "Kaun rokenge dekh lenge” (let’s see who will stop us)."

Vijay met Manoj Desai and clarified the remarks he had made during the event. After the meeting, Desai said, "After seeing the entire video, I realised I had become too angry with my child (Vijay) because of OTT. I shouldn’t have done so. I am sorry for that." He further called VD a nice and down-to-earth man. Vijay also touched Manoj Desai's feet as they sorted the misunderstanding.

Co-starring Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishna, Liger also stars American boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo. Made on a massive budget, Liger was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

