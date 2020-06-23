Puri Jagannadh OPENS up about his dream project Jana Gana Mana; Will Mahesh Babu play the lead role?

Puri Jagannadh earlier revealed that he had written the script of Jana Gana Mana keeping Mahesh Babu in mind. Well, the film is in the news again.

Puri Jagannadh's dream project Jana Gana Mana has been the talk of the town since a very long time. The project was announced a couple of years ago but never went on floors. The iSmart Shankar director had earlier revealed that he had written the script of Jana Gana Mana keeping Mahesh Babu in mind. Well, the film is in the news yet again. Puri Jagannadh recently revealed that the film is very much happening. As quoted by a Telugu website, Puri Jagannadh revealed that the film is happening and will have Pan-India release. "I will definitely direct ‘Jana Gana Mana’. I have not dropped the plans at all. It will be a Pan-Indian movie as well," he was quoted saying.

Puri and Mahesh Babu were expected to join hands for Jana Gana Man but the project never materialized. Well, reportedly, Puri Jagannadh is looking forward to sign a big star for the project and well nobody better than Mahesh Babu can play the role perfect in a patriotic film. Who according to you will fit the role perfect? Let us know in the comment section below.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds the filmmaker visited Bengaluru to discuss the same script with KGF star Yash. The duo reportedly met for final narration but nothing has been finalized yet.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh is busy with his upcoming film tentatively titled, Fighter. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. The Pan-India film also stars Ramya Krishnan.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will soon kick-start the shooting of his next film with director Parasuram. The film reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

