Puri Jagannadh shares a steamy picture of his son Puri Akash with Ketika Sharma from the film Romantic

Puri Jagannadh has shared a steamy new poster of Romantic featuring his son Akash and lead actress Ketika Sharma as he announced the release date of the film.

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri will be seen soon in his second film titled, Romantic. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and the first poster from the film featuring lead actors took social media by storm. Akash Puri will be seen opposite Ketika Sharma and their sizzling chemistry is currently grabbing a lot of attention. Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh has shared a steamy new poster of the film featuring his son Akash and Ketika as he announced the release date of Romantic.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020. Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma." Romantic is all set to release on May 29 and the new poster of the film has taken social media by storm. It showcases intense and bold chemistry between the lead stars, Akash and Ketika. Interestingly, Puri has also given his voice at the beginning of the song. Music has been given by Sunil Kasyap.

Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020.

Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma

Produced by @purijagan @Charmmeofficial

@anilpaduri

#SunilKashyap@PuriConnects #PCfilm pic.twitter.com/DVVbAMtquX — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) February 10, 2020

According to reports, Akash Puri will be seen in the role of a slum-dweller, however, there no details about the actor's role is out. Romantic is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner. Ketika Sharma is making her Tollywood debut with this film and her intense chemistry with Akash is going to be one of the highlights in the film. Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan play key roles in the movie.

