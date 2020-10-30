  1. Home
Puri Jagannadh wishes Ananya Panday on her birthday; Says Can't wait to resume Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter

Ananya, who is making her Telugu film debut with Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter received a lovely birthday message from the director of the upcoming film.
2954 reads Mumbai
Puri Jagannadh wishes Ananya Panday on her birthdayPuri Jagannadh wishes Ananya Panday on her birthday; Says Can't wait to resume Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter
Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday today and fans across the country are showering her with best wishes. Ananya, who is making her Telugu film debut with Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter also received lovely birthday messages from the director of the upcoming Pan-India film. Wishing the young actress on Twitter, director Puri Jagannadh wrote, "Ur hard work n dedication will make u reach great heights.. can’t wait to start our shoot again .. lots of love always." 

Charmee Kaur, who is the co-producer of Fighter also shared a heartwarming photo with the birthday girl along with a sweet note that read, "Happiest birthday my sweetest @ananyapanday .. U hv the most amazing vibe with the most amazing zeal towards whatever u do ., keep shining always." Check out birthday posts for Ananya Panday below. 

Take a look: 


Fighter is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. Karan Johar's Dharam Production is backing the Hindi version of the project. Fighter will also feature actors Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy

