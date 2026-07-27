Puri Jagannadh’s mother Ammaji passes away at 96; Filmmaker's daughter Pavithra pays tribute

Content Warning: This article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Puri Jagannadh is mourning the loss of his mother. The filmmaker's mother Ammaji passed away on July 25, at the age of 96. While the family has chosen to grieve in private, her demise became public after Puri’s daughter, Pavithra shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media. Since her post, fans and members of the south film fraternity have extended their condolences to their family.

Pavithra Jagannadh pens an emotional note for grandmother

Pavithra remembered the special bond she shared with her grandmother in an emotional Instagram story on July 26. Recalling the love and affection Ammaji showered on her, she reflected on the nickname her grandmother lovingly used for her. “Who will call me ‘Chinnathalli’ now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma,” she wrote.

Soon after her tribute surfaced online, several members of the Telugu film industry and well-wishers offered their condolences, remembering Ammaji. However, the filmmaker and his family have not issued an official statement.

Puri Jagannadh’s work front

On the professional front, Puri Jagannadh is currently directing Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, a pan-India film headlined by Vijay Sethupathi. The project also features Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The film has award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar scoring the music. The project is jointly produced by Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures and is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Pinkvilla offers condolences to the grieving family.

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