Puri Sethupathi is titled Slumdog, Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday special first look is raw and ruthless

Vijay Sethupathi’s pan-India film, previously called Puri Sethupathi, has confirmed its official name. On the occasion of the Tamil superstar’s 48th birthday, the production has announced the title of the upcoming film on January 16, 2026. The upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial is being called Slumdog 33 Temple Road.

Slumdog 33 Temple Road First Look Out

The announcement spoke about the story that awaits the fans of the actor, which speaks of a fierce power. The revelation reads, From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. Puri Sethupathi is SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road.” The post also added a birthday wish for the lead actor, “Happy Birthday Makkalselvan Vijay Sethupathi.” Check out the poster below.

Confirming that it’s a Puri Jagannadh film, it will be produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The poster showcased Vijay Sethupathi in his new avatar as he stands amid bountifuls of cash lying in crates around him. A weapon in his hand and blood streaked on it, the same is smeared on the name of the film Slumdog. Donning a pair of sunglasses, he showcases a dashing look for his role as the titular character in the mass actioner.

National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has been brought on board for the film. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh, with Samyuktha Menon in the female lead role. Previously, in November 2025, the movie announced that filming had wrapped up, sharing an emotional note. The actor shared a video, talking about his experience, “I will miss the days I worked with this unit and Puri Sir very much”. He added that he will never forget the time on the set, which was filled with joyous moments. However, he shared that it was equally as challenging.

Slumdog 33 Temple Road is expected to release within this year, with June 2026 being reportedly eyed for premiere.

