Purushan: After Thalaivar173's exit, director Sundar C joins hands with Vishal for action comedy film

Director Sundar C and Vishal are all set to reunite for the fourth time after delivering films such as Madha Gaja Raja, Ambala, and Action. Their upcoming action film is titled Purushan (which translates to Husband in Tamil).

After Thalaivar173's exit, Sundar C joins hands with Vishal for the 4th time

In an official title announcement promo, the makers revealed a 5-minute-and-41-second glimpse of the movie, offering an impactful preview. The glimpse begins with Tamannaah Bhatia’s character watching a daily soap opera. The hero of the show is played by Yogi Babu, who also happens to be her neighbour.

Meanwhile, her husband, played by Vishal, is seen cleaning their house, appearing meek and subservient to his wife’s demands. Upon being instructed, he goes inside to make tea, only for Yogi Babu’s character to follow him into the house.

As Vishal’s character enters the kitchen, several men begin attacking him, leading to wild bloodshed inside their home. In an attempt to prevent his wife from discovering the danger, the husband slashes each of them and disposes of the bodies before she notices.

The entire 5-minute-and-41-second glimpse effectively captures the film’s tone, blending action and comedy, and ultimately reveals the title Purushan.

Watch the glimpse here:

Written and directed by Sundar C, the movie is produced by ACS Arun Kumar. Hiphop Tamizha once again provides the musical compositions, while Venkatt Ragavan has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer, and Roger is roped in as the editor. The shoot is expected to go on floors soon.

Interestingly, the announcement of Purushan comes after Sundar C was initially roped in to direct Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar173. However, due to prior commitments, the director opted out of the project.

Later, Don director Cibi Chakravarthy was brought on board to helm the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which is co-produced by Kamal Haasan.

Vishal’s next movie

Looking ahead, Vishal is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Magudam. Initially, director Ravi Arasu was announced as the film’s director, but due to creative differences, Vishal has taken over the project himself.

The film is touted to be a gangster action drama, with Vishal appearing in three different roles.

ALSO READ: Before Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit, Prabhas to rejoin Fauzi sets after Italy vacation? Find out