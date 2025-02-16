Pushpa 2 actor Daali Dhananjaya ties the knot with girlfriend in traditional Kannada wedding; see PICS

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya is undoubtedly one of the most popular upcoming actors in the Sandalwood industry. The actor, who is best known for his performance in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, has officially tied the knot with his girlfriend Dr. Chaitanya Gauralkar.

The wedding, which took place at the Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru, was reportedly an intimate ceremony attended by the close friends and family members of the couple. In the latest update, photos from the ceremony have surfaced online, and as expected, have gone viral on social media as well.

In the photos, the Zebra actor is seen donning a traditional outfit, with a beautiful off-white veshti and kurta. He is also seen wearing a Mysore peta turban and is embellished with other ornaments as well. At the same time, the bride, Dr. Chaitanya Gauralkar looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful rose-pink saree. It is understood that the couple had opted for a traditional Kannada wedding.

On February 15th, a day before the wedding, the couple had hosted a wedding reception at the same venue, which was reportedly attended by several big names from the film industry, as well as the Karnataka governor Thawar Chang Gehlot. Earlier this month, the actor had also invited his co-stars from Pushpa including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar and more.

As per reports, the duo had a traditional wedding, which included ceremonies like the ‘Bale Shastra’, Haldi and others. It is understood that these events took place before the reception. Talking about his wife, Dhananjaya had once revealed that he had met her as a fan and then they grew to become friends, and soon their friendship blossomed into love.

Coming to the workfront, Daali Dhananjaya was last seen in the Telugu action flick Pushpa 2: The Rule, which featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was helmed by Sukumar and hit the screens in December 2024. The actor will next be seen in the Kannada action drama film Uttarakanda, helmed by Rohith Padaki.

The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Babu, Yogesh Bhat and many more in prominent roles. Advaitha Gurumurthy and Anil Anirudh take care of the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.