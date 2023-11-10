Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and director Sukumar resume shooting schedule for remainder of highly anticipated sequel

Allu Arjun who had travelled to Tuscany, Italy to attend Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding in the end days of October only returned to India two days ago. The actor had spent his time enjoying the festivities and vacationing for a bit in Rome with his wife Sneha Allu Reddy.

Now that both the National Award actor and Pushpa director Sukumar have returned from their individual trips, the duo have resumed shooting for their next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot resumes

Both the actor and director have reached back on the sets in Hyderabad after spending time with their families abroad. The return of both artists signalled the resuming of production and is definitely shaping itself up to hit theaters next year.

The pan-Indian film being made on a whopping massive budget is expected to be beyond the first part of the film and is apparently projected to cross Rs 600 crores in collection, largely owing to Allu Arjun’s star power and the impact the first part had on the audience.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 which released back in 2021 became a sensational hit with many people including celebrities were tapping their toes to the film’s songs and repeating the iconic dialogues from the film on Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule also dropped a glimpse from the film titled Where is Pushpa? back in April this year, which went on to become a viral sensation in the country. The film is expected to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, with higher expectations riding on it.

Allu Arjun’s Workfront

Allu Arjun's next release is going to be Pushpa 2: The Rule, which features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many more actors in prominent roles. The film which serves as a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, is set to be more grand in making and execution.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to be part of the film Icon starring Pooja Hegde and Kriti Shetty which will be directed by Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram.

The actor is also in talks to team up with director Atlee for a movie which will apparently feature Anirudh Ravichander's music in an Allu Arjun movie for the very first time.

