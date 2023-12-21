Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer shoot to likely get delayed amid Jagadeesh Bandari's arrest?
According to reports, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is facing new issues amid Jagadeesh Bandari's arrest. Report suggests that the film shoot is likely to be delayed.
The highly anticipated sequel to the Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, is encountering an unexpected setback with the arrest of Jagadeesh Bandari, renowned for his role as Allu Arjun's sidekick in the initial installment. Hyderabad police detained him in connection with a case related to the harassment of a woman, resulting in her tragic demise.
Jagadeesh, acclaimed for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, was slated for a pivotal role in the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. However, his arrest has thrown the film's production into disarray, causing a delay in shooting key scenes featuring the actor.
Initially, filmmakers managed to shoot some scenes with a body double for Jagadeesh. Still, given the substantial reliance on his character for the film's narrative, the team now faces a challenging situation. According to reports, the arrest has led to the postponement of the shoot, and Mythri Movie Makers. As per reports, the production company is reportedly exerting significant efforts to secure Jagadeesh's release.
Despite the production house's attempts to secure bail for the actor, the gravity of the charges and Jagadeesh's admission to the crime have made obtaining bail a formidable task. This unforeseen development leaves the filmmakers with no choice but to explore alternatives for the shoot.
Reports are circulating about the producers contemplating the replacement of Jagadeesh with a new actor and reshooting his scenes. However, an official confirmation is pending. The production team, under the guidance of director Sukumar, is determined to overcome this setback and resume the extensive production of Pushpa: The Rule.
More about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 movie
Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a stellar cast, including the acclaimed Fahadh Faasil, charming Rashmika Mandanna, seasoned Sunil, versatile Prakash Raj, powerful Jagapathi Babu, and more. The film is once again directed by the talented Sukumar. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with the ever-popular Devi Sri Prasad returning to compose the music.
Renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek captures the visuals, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben collaborate on the editing. This highly anticipated sequel is set to ignite screens on Independence Day next year, promising another cinematic spectacle.
