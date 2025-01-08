Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s brutal hand-to-hand combat scene is inspired by THIS Japanese film? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has undoubtedly emerged as a clear winner as one of the most-loved films of 2024. The immense box office response of the film has indicated that the movie has set no less than a benchmark for several other films in the future to look up to.

And now, as per a report by Great Andhra, it is speculated that a specific scene from the film has allegedly been inspired by the Japanese film Rurouni Kenshin.

Well, to put things in perspective, the particular sequence being referred to features Allu Arjun mercilessly attacking his enemies, involving high-octane action stunts.

And now, it is buzzed that these action moves are inspired by this Japanese film, where martial arts are used in place of hand-to-hand combat moves.

Moreover, Rurouni Kenshin also has the absence of any exaggerated action sequences, such as the high anti-gravity jumps that are a part of the Sukumar directorial.

However, with all this having been speculated, there has not been any response from the makers’ or actors’ sides over this inspiration.

Now, coming back to the impressive feat recorded by Pushpa 2 at the box office, the film has smoothly crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark already and has unanimously emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of all time, especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lately, the makers announced that a reloaded version of the Allu Arjun starrer would be made available, which would now include 20 minutes worth of new unseen footage from the film.

This new version will hit the big screens from January 11, 2025, onwards.

For the unversed, besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also marks the return of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

