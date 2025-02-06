Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s fan from Maharashtra dresses up as ‘Pushpa Raj’ while taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025

Allu Arjun has indeed created quite the hype with his latest release Pushpa 2. The film has been unanimously declared a massive blockbuster, shattering numerous records and redefining performances in the process. While the film continues its winning streak on OTT platforms, it seems the Pushpa mania is far from fading anytime soon for fans.

Recently, a die-hard fan of Allu Arjun was spotted at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was the fact that he was dressed exactly like Pushpa Raj, the iconic character from Allu Arjun's recent entertainer Pushpa 2.

Check out the video here:

In the many videos and pictures of the fan, who is reportedly from Maharashtra, he can be seen imitating several dialogues of Allu Arjun from the movie. He then proceeded to take a dip in the Holy Ganges, embracing the fervor of Mahakumbh.

This is not the first time that fans of Allu Arjun have expressed their admiration for the actor in unique ways.

For instance, some time ago, another video went viral on social media, showcasing an elderly couple matching their steps to the track Angaaron Ka from Pushpa 2 at a wedding.

The adorable video, which won hearts in mere seconds, was originally shared by a choreographer named Neha Doshi on Instagram. It didn't take long for the clip to spread like wildfire across the internet.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to the massive box office success of Pushpa 2, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer recorded worldwide gross earnings of an astounding Rs. 1642 crores. Globally, it emerged as the biggest grosser in Indian cinema, cementing itself as the crowning jewel of Allu Arjun’s illustrious career.