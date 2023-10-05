Pushpa 2, Devara to Salaar: 10 highly-anticipated Tollywood sequels

Tollywood has seen a surge in the production of sequels in recent years, captivating audiences with familiar characters and thrilling storylines. These eagerly anticipated sequels promise to be even more exciting and entertaining than their predecessors. Let's take a look at the upcoming confirmed Tollywood sequels that have piqued the interest of audiences all over the world.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Jr NTR in the lead role

Directed by Koratala Shiva, the film will see Jr NTR play a riveting role in the much-anticipated film. As Shiva is known for his thought-provoking narratives, this film promises a perfect blend of action, emotion, and social relevance, building on the audience's curiosity. The director has recently confirmed that Devara will have a sequel.

Salaar is directed by Prasanth Neel and stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Following the enormous success of KGF, director Prasanth Neel teams up with the dynamic Prabhas for the Salaar film. This high-octane action-packed film also announced the existence of a Salaar sequel.

Pushpa-2 is directed by Sukumar and it stars Allu Arjun

The first installment's charismatic portrayal of Pushpa by Allu Arjun left audiences asking for more, and director Sukumar is set to deliver just that. Pushpa-2, with a darker, grittier storyline, promises to immerse viewers deeper into the world of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun at the forefront.

Goodachari-2 - Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film stars Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh returns in an even more intriguing sequel to the espionage thriller Goodachari, which left audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans can expect a roller-coaster ride of suspense, action, and mind-bending plot twists from director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Skanda-2 is directed by Boyapati Srinivas and stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role

Skanda-2, following the huge success of the first installment, promises to up the ante with Boyapati Srinivas at the helm and Ram Pothineni reprising his role. Fans can expect heart-pounding action sequences and an emotionally charged narrative that will keep them waiting for the film's release.

Double iSmart is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it stars Ram Pothineni in lead role

Puri Jagannadh, known for his high-energy storytelling, teams up with Ram Pothineni once more for Double iSmart. This sequel is set to deliver twice the fun, action, and entertainment that fans have come to love, building on the quirky charm of its predecessor.

Tillu Square - Directed by Mallik Ram and it stars Siddu Jonnalagadla in lead role

Director Mallik Ram returns with Tillu Square to take audiences on a hilarious yet heartwarming journey. Siddu Jonnalagadla's endearing portrayal of Tillu promises to make viewers cry, making this sequel a must-see for fans of comedy with a heart.

Bimbisara-2 is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and it stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead role

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's performance in the highly anticipated sequel to the historical epic Bimbisara has left an indelible mark. Mallidi Vassishta is set to deliver an awe-inspiring cinematic experience that will transport audiences to ancient India.

Akhanda-2 is directed by Boyapati Srinivas and it stars Balakrishna in lead role

Akhanda-2 sees the return of director Boyapati Srinivas and actor Balakrishna. Following the success of its predecessor, this sequel promises even more intense action sequences and a compelling storyline, assuring fans of this dynamic duo a thrilling experience.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya-2 - Directed by Swaroop R. S. J. and it stars Naveen Polishetty in lead role

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya's enigmatic world returns in a sequel directed by Swaroop R. S. J. Naveen Polishetty's charismatic portrayal of the witty and brilliant detective promises to captivate audiences once more with mind-bending mysteries and sharp wit.

These upcoming Tollywood sequels are set to not only meet, but also exceed, the sky-high expectations of audiences. Prepare for a cinematic journey unlike any other, filled with action, emotion, suspense, and entertainment!

