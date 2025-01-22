Pushpa 2 director Sukumar’s house raided by IT officials after Dil Raju? Here's what we know

Several renowned celebrities from the Telugu film industry are under the IT scanner. After conducting raids at Dil Raju's properties in Hyderabad yesterday, the focus shifted to Pushpa 2 director Sukumar today, January 22. According to a report by Sakshi Post, IT officials raided his home earlier this morning and the operation continued for several hours.

Soon after, Sukumar was escorted from the airport to his home for further investigation. Meanwhile, the details and motive behind the raid remain unclear, an official statement from the director or the IT officials is still awaited.

This raid comes amid the massive success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. The movie minted over Rs 1500 crore at the box office and even emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2024. The Sukumar directorial is still running in theaters and an extended version titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded has also hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, IT raids are also underway at the homes and properties of Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. Reports suggest that film financiers linked to these projects are also being investigated, along with a digital marketing company.

On January 21, the Income Tax Department conducted extensive raids on the properties of Game Changer producer Dil Raju. The searches were carried out across several key locations in Hyderabad, including Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills.

Commenting on the same, his wife Tejaswini said as quoted by 123Telugu, "The officials requested bank details." She also revealed that the authorities asked to access their bank lockers.

Reports indicate that IT officials inspected a total of eight locations connected to top producers in the Telugu film industry. Officials have searched his offices and residences, aiming to verify financial records and transactions.

In addition to Dil Raju, his business partner and fellow producer Sirish, as well as his daughter Hansita Reddy, have also come under the IT radar. Searches were conducted at their homes as part of the ongoing investigation.

