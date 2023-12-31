Pushpa 2, Game Changer to Indian 2 and Guntur Kaaram; 11 most anticipated South films of 2024

The year 2023 was filled with amazing films from all around the Southern states pitching in new and interesting films that the audience went in and watched to their fullest.

Films like Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire gave a powerful and packed experience for the audience while films like Jigarthanda DoubleX, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side - A and Side - B also satiated the fill for cinephiles.

As the year is about to end and a new year is set to begin its journey, we’ll look into some of the most awaited South films that are set to arrive in theaters this year.

Most anticipated movies of 2024

1. Indian 2

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: S Shankar

Indian 2, the Tamil-language vigilante action film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the second collaboration of Kamal Haasan with director S Shankar after the film Indian which was released back in 1996. The film which is a sequel to their previous one features Kamal Haasan reprising the role of Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

The film had been in the making since January 2019 with an accident that occurred in 2020 during the film’s shoot delaying the project along with the pandemic in the same year, pushing the release up to 2024. The film also features actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and many more in key roles with Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks.

2. Devara: Part 1

Cast: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Koratala Siva

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor (Telugu debut) marks one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2024 with many looking forward to what the RRR star has to present them with next. The film is said by the director himself to have a much bigger mass appeal than his debut film Mirchi starring Prabhas.

The film also marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala Siva after their previous 2016 film Janata Garage. The film was initially planned as a single film but due to the scale of the premise and the need for firmly establishing the characters, the makers opted to present it in a two-part manner. The technical crew of the film contains Anirudh Ravichander as the composer along with cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor A Sreekar Prasad, and production designer Sabu Cyril being brought on board.

3. Malaikottai Vaaliban

Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring The Complete Actor Mohanlal is another one of the much-awaited films coming in from Malayalam cinema in the year 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery with the story said to be a unique one with an interesting narrative.

The film features Mohanlal in a period setup where he dons the look of a wrestler, ready to thump down anyone who crosses his way. The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is written by PS Rafeeque with Prashant Pillai composing the tracks and cinematography handled by Madhu Neelakandan. The film is slated to be released in theaters on 25th January 2024.

4. Vettaiyan

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier

Director: TJ Gnanavel

Rajinikanth and Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel have joined hands for the very first time and this time the actor is set to play the role of a retired Muslim police officer, set to straighten things out. The Tamil film Vettaiyan also marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan with Rajinikanth after many years with actors like Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dusshara Vijayan, and many more playing crucial roles in the film.

The film also has roped in Anirudh Ravichandran as the music composer with the camera cranked by SR Kathir and editing done by Philomin Raj.

5. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Director: Sukumar

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is the direct sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise featuring the story of a red sandalwood smuggler trying to make a name for himself and crossing any and every hurdle coming in front of him. The action-drama film is written and directed by Sukumar with actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more coming together.

The film is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores making it one of the most expensive Indian films to date and is slated to release in theaters on 15th August 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day in India. The film is musically composed by Devi Sri Prasad with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and editing done by both Karthika Srinivas and Ruben.

6. The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Mic Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila

Director: Venkat Prabhu

The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) is Thalapathy Vijay’s first collaboration time Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu for a film. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film is touted to be a Thalapathy Vijay-style kind of flick in a Venkat Prabhu style with Vijay playing a dual role as both father and son.

The film is musically composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with Siddharth Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the cinematography and the editing respectively.

7. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali

Director: S Shankar

RRR star Ram Charan is next set to appear in his film Game Changer which is being directed by S Shankar simultaneously with his Kamal Haasan flick Indian 2. The film has a screenplay penned by S Shankar himself with a story provided by Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj.

The Telugu-language political thriller is rumored to feature Ram Charan as an IAS officer with an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The film is musically composed by S Thaman with Tirru and Shameer Muhammed handling the cinematography and the editing respectively.

8. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Director: Rishab Shetty

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Kannada language period action-thriller starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role with himself writing and directing the film. The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara and is said to explore the origins of the mythical deity prominent in the Tulu region of the country called Panjurli Deiva.

The film’s timeline is said to be in 301-400 AD during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the region. The film’s first look and teaser was released back in November with speculations of the film releasing in theaters in late 2024.

9. Guntur Kaaram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Guntur Kaaram, the Telugu language action-drama film starring Mahesh Babu, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas marks the actor-director duo’s third collaboration with each other after blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja.

The film initially had Pooja Hegde in the female lead role with Sreeleela playing the secondary lead but due to the former opting out of the project, they upgraded Sreeleela to the main female lead and roped in Meenakshii Chaudhary as the second lead. The film is said to be a complete masala commercial flick which is musically composed by S Thaman with cinematography and editing handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Neveen Nooli. The film is set to hit the theaters in Sankranti, on 12th January 2024.

10. Kalki 2898 AD

Cast: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

Director: Nag Ashwin

Kalki 2898 AD is an epic mythological-science fiction dystopian film written and directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

The film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crores becoming the most expensive Indian film ever made with Santhosh Narayanan composing the tunes Djordje Stojiljkovic handling the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing the film. The film is said to be based on the legend of Hindu mythology known as Kalki with Prabhas playing the title role and has Kamal Haasan as the main antagonist.

11. Kanguva

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu

Director: Siva

Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead role is a Tamil language period action film directed by Siruthai fame Siva which is written by Adi Narayana and has dialogues penned by lyricist Madha Karky. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Suriya in six roles with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their debut appearances in Tamil with this. The film also has actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and many more in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with Vetri Palanisamy handling the camera and Thallumaala editor Nishadh Yusuf handling the cuts. The film is said to be the most expensive Tamil film with a release planned in several languages in early 2024.

