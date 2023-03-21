Pushpa 2 official teaser to release on Allu Arjun's birthday: Here's everything you need to know

Allu Arjun, the celebrated star of the Telugu film industry established himself as one of the most sought-after pan-Indian stars in the country with the massive success of his last outing, Pushpa. The project, which is helmed by celebrated filmmaker Sukumar, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling rackets, in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun, who played the titular character Pushpa Raj in the film, stunned the audiences with his drastic makeover for the project.

Pushpa 2 teaser to release on Allu Arjun's birthday

The highly anticipated official teaser of Pushpa 2, which started rolling in Andra Pradesh recently, has finally got a release date. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited teaser, which has been named the 'First glimpse video' will be released on April 8, this year on the special occasion of leading man Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. The exciting update was confirmed by the makers with a special poster, recently.

As per the reports, the Pushpa 2 official teaser will feature a 3-minute-long concept video, which will feature a high voltage action sequence featuring leading man Allu Arjun. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the first teaser, the rumourmills suggest that the first glimpse video of the Sukumar directorial will have a special surprise for Allu Arjun's fans.

Pushpa 2 release date

Recently, Pinkvilla Exclusively learned that Pushpa 2 will not hit the theatres in January 2024, as expected earlier. "Sukumar's perfection will lead to delay in the movie’s release. The director doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024," confirmed the sources close to the highly anticipated project.

About Pushpa 2

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will appear as the female lead in Pushpa 2 and reprise her character Sri Valli from the original. National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil is returning as the lead antagonist. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

