Pushpa 2 on OTT: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to NOT just be available in English but also these 5 foreign languages

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. After its tremendous success in theaters, the film’s reloaded version began streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

As the film had already begun streaming with an English version on OTT, it seems that the platform has decided to extend its reach by dubbing it into five additional foreign languages.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now available in Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, Polish, Spanish, and Thai, along with English subtitles, on the streaming platform.

Since the movie had already made an impact on social media with its English version, the addition of new foreign languages is expected to further expand its audience reach.

Talking about the movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The movie tells the tale of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who rises to become a member of a smuggling syndicate and eventually its leader.

With the sequel exploring his reign as the syndicate leader, the film focuses on his conflicts with both old and new foes. This action-drama features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles.

The film received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences, emerging as a massive box-office success. Furthermore, the franchise is set to continue with a third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is likely to go into production after director Sukumar completes his movie with Ram Charan.

Regarding Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor has yet to confirm his next acting venture, though projects with directors Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas are reportedly in the lineup.