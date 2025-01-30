Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie streams in Hindi after high demand; see how fans are reacting

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) is now available on OTT. After shattering multiple box office records and emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film, the Allu Arjun starrer has made its digital debut on Netflix. While the movie was initially set to release in regional languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the streaming giant decided to release the Hindi dubbed version as well due to high demand.

Netflix India took to their social media handle to make the big announcement. They wrote, "This fire is now alive, and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon."

Soon after the streaming giant made the post, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Wait Wait What Netflix U Surprise Us With Hindi Dub (with crying emojis)," while another commented, "Running to it right away, been waiting."

Take a look at the post below:

The story of Pushpa 2: The Rule revolves around Pushpa (Allu Arjun) who rises to power by controlling the red sandalwood trade. After humiliating cop Shekhawat, he plans to make Siddappa the Chief Minister and smuggle sandalwood internationally. Shekhawat, seeking revenge, sabotages Pushpa’s operations. However, he outsmarts him and sends fake sandalwood to Chennai.

Advertisement

As Pushpa’s consignment heads to Japan, he fights the yakuza to secure payment and solidifies his deal with Hiroshi. He later fulfills his promise to Siddappa, but trouble strikes again when his niece is kidnapped and assaulted by Bugga Reddy. As Pushpa reconciles with his family, a mysterious figure detonates a bomb at Kaveri's wedding. Now, this sets up the next chapter in his saga.

As we all know, Pushpa 3: The Rampage is in the works. However, details about the film are currently under wraps by the makers.

Are you excited to watch Pushpa 2 reloaded version on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.