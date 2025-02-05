Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s action scene stuns global audience; fans say, 'Marvel has been lacking...'

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is currently dominating OTT after impressing audiences in theaters. The movie has been trending since its digital debut, and fans cannot get over the cinematic experience. While the film has been receiving global praise, a particular action scene has left international viewers stunned.

The action sequence in question features Pushpa single-handedly rescuing his niece from a notorious gang in Pushpa 2. Despite having his hands and legs tied, he fiercely takes down the miscreants using only his mouth. Audiences abroad were stunned by how Sukumar executed the scene.

A social media user commented on the viral video and wrote, "There is a ton of talent in Bollywood. Hollywood would benefit from this creative energy. The movies often look ridiculous, but the production value and story telling is often innovative."

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, "Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget." A user lauded the South film industry for putting in so much effort in a single action scene. On the other hand, another comment read, "Oh wow. just looked that up. I had no idea Tollywood was a thing. Thank you for the clarification."

A social media user expressed hope that Indian movies would continue to embrace their originality and said that moving away from it would leave only Hollywood remakes and films focused on poverty. The person compared this uniqueness to Japanese and Thai films, as they maintain a distinct style that sets them apart from Western cinema.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The Kannada-dubbed version of the Allu Arjun starrer will be available soon. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil, and several others in prominent roles. The franchise is now gearing up for its third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which might feature Vijay Deverakonda in a key role.