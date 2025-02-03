Pushpa 2 OTT release: Did Netflix break records with its digital rights deal for Allu Arjun’s film?

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) started streaming on Netflix on January 30 and has been trending on OTT ever since. Recently, reports surfaced that the digital rights for the Allu Arjun starrer were acquired for a staggering amount. That’s right, Netflix secured a record-breaking deal to stream the film on its platform.

According to a One India report, Netflix acquired the digital rights of Pushpa 2 for Rs 275 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals in Indian cinema. The Allu Arjun starrer has not only set records at the box office as the highest-grossing film but has also created history in the streaming space.

Pushpa 2 is streaming on OTT in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The Kannada version will be released soon due to its high demand. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote, "This fire is now alive, and The Rule has begun. Watch the Pushpa 2-Reloaded version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam! Kannada coming soon."

Talking about the plot of the sequel, Pushpa rises to power after outsmarting his rivals like Shekhawat and Mangalam Srinu. Following that, he strikes a major sandalwood deal with Hameed and successfully smuggles the load to Japan. In the meantime, Shekhawat tries to stop him but fails.

Pushpa then secures the money and helps Siddappa become Chief Minister. However, his growing dominance creates new enemies. Trouble begins when Minister Pratap Reddy’s family seeks revenge.

Fortunately, Pushpa avenges his niece Kaveri’s assault by killing Bugga Reddy and his gang. As he reunites with his family at Kaveri’s wedding, a sudden bomb blast planned by an unknown enemy turns the celebration into chaos.

After Pushpa 2's success, fans are eager to watch Pushpa 3: The Rampage to know what happens to Allu Arjun's character after the blast. Moreover, there are rumors that Vijay Deverakonda might play the villain. Are you excited about the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.