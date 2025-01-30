Pushpa 2 OTT release: Netizens demand for Kannada dubbed version as Allu Arjun starrer starts streaming online

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) is now available on OTT. Those who missed the movie in theaters can now stream it on Netflix. While some social media users are excited about the OTT release, others are expressing their disappointment as the Kannada dubbed version of Pushpa 2 has not yet been released on the platform.

Netflix had previously announced on their social media that the Kannada dubbed version of Pushpa 2 would be available soon. However, they chose to release the movie in other languages for its digital debut first. They wrote, "This fire is now alive, and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon."

Reacting strongly, a social media user questioned the streaming giant for not releasing the said version of Pushpa 2 despite its popularity. The user posted on X, "Why no Kannada streaming Pushpa 2?" Meanwhile, others took to the comment section of Netflix's page, writing, "Where is Kannada?"

Take a look at the posts below:

Pushpa 2 follows Pushpa’s rise in the smuggling world. After humiliating SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he aims to bring down the government. He partners with key figures like Minister Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy to smuggle sandalwood. Pushpa faces betrayal, sabotage, and violence. Amid these challenges, he experiences personal loss. His victory is short-lived when a bomb detonates at Kaveri’s wedding, signaling a deeper conspiracy.

Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features dialogues by Srikanth Vissa and Sukumar. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the movie showcases cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The editing is handled by Naveen Nooli, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Have you already watched the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 reloaded version on OTT? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.