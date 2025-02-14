Pushpa 2 OTT Verdict: Here's how Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action flick impacted audience after its online debut

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was originally released in theaters on December 5, 2024. After making its OTT debut on January 30, 2025, the movie has created quite an impactful record with its viewership.

Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT Verdict

As per a report by Koimoi, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has managed to garner a total of 9.4 million views on Netflix. The stunning view count of Pushpa 2 has managed to surpass Karthik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s record.

The Hindi-language horror comedy flick managed to have a 9.3 million viewership in a matter of 3 weeks, which has now been surpassed by Pushpa in just 2 weeks.

Most and least viewed week of Pushpa 2 on OTT

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on Netflix for two weeks now and has managed to become one of the top 10 non-English movies globally on the platform. According to the report, Netflix’s data claims that week 1 of Pushpa 2 on OTT had seen a total of 5.8 million in viewership, becoming rank 2 in the top 10.

The movie suffered a slight dip in the subsequent week, garnering a view count of 3.6 million, falling to rank 3. This makes its debut week the most viewed and 2nd one the least viewed.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The movie tells the tale of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who manages to become a smuggling syndicate member and then the leader of the syndicate.

Advertisement

With the new and old foes setting challenges in his way, Pushpa 2: The Rule focuses on the trials Pushparaju has to face while reigning strong as the leader. With Allu Arjun in the title role, Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead.

Apart from them, the film also has Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Disclaimer: The view counts are compiled from the publication, Koimoi. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the OTT performance of the film.