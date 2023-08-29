Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s movie to hit screens on March 22, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated film that features Allu Arjun in the lead role, is currently in the final stages of its shooting. The action thriller, which is a sequel to the 2021-released blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is unarguably one of the most anticipated pan-Indian projects from the Telugu film industry. After Allu Arjun bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Pushpa, the audiences have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. As per the latest updates, Pushpa 2 has now finally got its release date.

Pushpa 2 release date is out

As per the latest updates, it has been confirmed that the rural-based action drama, which stars Allu Arjun in the role of Molleti Pushpa Raj, is set to release on March 22, 2024. The reports suggest that director Sukumar and his team are planning to wrap up the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule, within a few weeks. The team is planning an extensive post-production schedule for the actioner, which is expected to start rolling immediately after the team wraps up the film's shooting.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Pushpa 2 official teaser is expected to be released immediately after Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and the team wrap up the shooting of the second installment. Earlier, the renowned filmmaker confirmed that the second installment of the Pushpa franchise is going to be bigger and better than its highly famous first part. Notable, director Sukumar reworked on the script multiple times post the massive success of Part 1, to cater to a wider audiences.

About the Pushpa franchise

The Pushpa franchise, which is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, narrates the journey of the titular character Molleti Pushpa Raj from a small-time coolie to a powerful red sandalwood smuggler. Allu Arjun played Pushpa Raj in the film, which featured celebrated Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Sri Valli, Pushpa Raj's love interest-turned-wife in the film, which features a stellar supporting cast including Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, Ajay, Kalpalatha, and many others. The second installment of the franchise is also expected to feature many popular stars of South and Hindi film industries, in the other key roles.

