Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film to be out on Independence Day; Details Inside

The much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the theaters on 15th August 2024. The film is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which won the National Award for ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Music Director’.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the superhit film took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to have Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna returning to her role as Molleti Srivalli.

Pushpa: The Story So Far

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021, around a time when people were skeptical about going back to theaters. To a large extent, the film can be credited with bringing the audience back to the silver screen.

The story of Pushpa is set in the 1990s, and tells the tale of the red sandalwood mafia. It told the story of how Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, rises through the ranks as a smuggler. It also involves a romantic angle between him and Srivalli played by Rashmika Mandanna.

Everything seemed to be going well, but that was until Fahadh Faasil’s character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat took charge as the SP of the region. After a heated altercation between the two characters, the film ended with Pushpa forcing the SP to strip, saying that he was nothing without his uniform, while Pushpa on the other hand, was a self-made man.

The film ended on a cliffhanger with the Fahadh Faasil character swearing revenge on Pushpa, and fans have been eagerly waiting to know what would follow the story.

Pushpa 2 would be the first film that Allu Arjun has starred in, in over two years, the previous film being part 1 of Pushpa.