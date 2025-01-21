Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's flick becomes victim of piracy; HD version gets leaked online

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered several box office records after its release on December 5. Following the massive success, the makers released an extended version in theaters titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded, and it featured some additional footage. While the film continued to perform well, it has now fallen victim to piracy.

Pushpa 2 Reloaded has leaked online on various piracy websites, including Filmyzilla and others. Internet users can easily download the Allu Arjun starrer on their phones or desktops in multiple resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p. The Sukumar directorial is available in both Telugu and Hindi languages on these illegal platforms.

Previously, Pushpa 2: The Rule had also leaked online just hours after its release. However, this did not impact its box office performance, and it went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film. Whether the leak of the reloaded version will affect its long-term business remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, a social media user shared screenshots of Pushpa 2 Reloaded being streamed online on pirated websites. However, the netizens encouraged everyone to watch the movie in theaters for a better experience. The post on X read, "Pushpa 2: Reloaded Version leaked in HD with Telugu & Hindi audio on the very first day. I thought its fake but here are the screenshots. Anyway, I'm not encouraging it booked tickets and watching in PVR."

Pushpa 2 Reloaded was originally set to release on January 11 but got delayed due to technical issues. The film now features 20 extra minutes of new content. The additional scenes highlight the intense rivalry between Pushparaj and SP Shekhawat and are packed with thrilling action sequences.

This Allu Arjun starrer is the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The film continues the story of Pushpa and Srivalli as husband and wife. Several key characters from the first part return for the sequel, including Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya, and others.

