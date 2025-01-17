Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Here's how netizens are reacting to extended version of Allu Arjun's film in theaters
Fans have gone berserk after the release of Pushpa 2 Reloaded in theaters. Read on to see their reactions.
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens on December 5 last year amid much anticipation. After the massive success of the film, the makers decided to release an extended version in theaters as a treat for the fans. With the release of Pushpa 2 Reloaded, moviegoers have been rushing to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show. Continue reading to see how netizens are reacting.
A netizen shared his review after watching Pushpa 2 Reloaded in theaters and wrote that the continuation of the iconic intro fight sets the tone, while the 3 Roses scene gets an extended version. There’s also an extended episode where Shekawat searches for Red Sandalwood. The Yerra Chokka scenes are packed with intensity, and a few more exciting moments have been added, making the extended version a treat for fans.
Meanwhile, another user shared a video of fans dancing in a cinema hall during Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa song and posted on X, "44th day—MENTAL MASSSSS."
The craze of Pushpa 2 has no bounds, as still moviegoers are rushing to theaters to watch the extended version of the film. A social media user also dropped a video of fans chanting "JAI BUNNY" in cinemas while watching the Sukumar directorial.
Check out the tweets below to see how netizens are reacting:
Pushpa 2 Reloaded was initially scheduled to release on January 11 but was postponed due to technical reasons. The film now includes 20 extra minutes of fresh content for fans to enjoy on the big screen.
The additional scenes focus on Pushpa and SP Shekhawat's intense rivalry, featuring action-packed stunts.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The story continues the journey of Pushpa and Srivalli, played by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The sequel also brings back many characters from the first film, including Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya, and others.
