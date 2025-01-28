Pushpa 2 Reloaded on OTT: Release of Allu Arjun starrer in Hindi to get delayed? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun’s year-ending release of 2024 turned out to be a massive blockbuster, surpassing all records. In the wake of the amassing success, the makers released a reloaded version of the movie, which has an additional 23 minutes worth of new footage. While this version too is all set to make its OTT release soon, there seems to be a certain twist.

Well, Netflix announced recently that the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 will be releasing on their streaming platform soon. The film will be available to view in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, the streaming giant did not unveil the date of the OTT release for Pushpa 2, and they also skipped mentioning the Hindi language release of the Allu Arjun starrer.

This slight discrepancy seems to have grabbed attention in no time, as fans are curious about when and where the Hindi version of the film will be released. Moreover, there is also buzz that the Hindi will be out on a different streaming platform altogether.

Pushpa 2 served as the sequel to the 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise. Besides Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushparaju, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also returned to their roles of Srivalli and IPS Shekhawat.

Speaking about the box office response, it has become the highest grossing Indian film ever, surpassing the previous record set by Baahubali. A third installment to the movie has already been announced via the end credit scene of Pushpa 2.

