Pushpa 2 Reloaded Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer after the OTT release

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theaters on December 5, 2024. After the movie’s reloaded version hit the big screens with an additional 23 minutes of footage, the film began streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

As the movie hit the streaming platform this week, netizens have taken it upon themselves to celebrate the reloaded version’s OTT release, leading to some fun reactions.

While one user said, “Load? Fully loaded. Pushpa 2? Reloaded,” another penned a post saying, “Pushpa 2 Reloaded is a step up from the original, filling in crucial gaps and making the Japan sequence much more logical and impactful.” Moreover, a user even went on to praise the film as being better than Baahubali 2.

See the netizens’ reaction to Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the title role, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. While the first installment focuses on the protagonist's journey from being a daily wage worker to becoming the kingpin of a smuggling syndicate, the sequel expands on this narrative, delving deeper into the crime-filled world and the protagonist’s challenges.

As old enemies resurface and new foes emerge, Pushpa 2 explores the hurdles the protagonist faces in his quest for dominance. Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, the love interest of the titular character.

In addition to them, the movie features a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all of whom reprise their roles from the first installment. New characters are introduced as well, with actors like Jagapathi Babu and Saurabh Sachdeva joining the franchise.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is reportedly set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth project together. According to ongoing speculations, the film, tentatively titled AA22, is rumored to be a mythical action epic, with the Pushpa actor portraying the role of Lord Karthikeya.