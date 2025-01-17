Pushpa 2 Reloaded's new chain scene goes viral; Allu Arjun fans can't keep calm in theaters; WATCH

After the initial Pushpa 2 mania among cinegoers, all eyes are yet again on the film as the makers have now introduced a reloaded version of the movie with 20 minutes of extra scenes and footage. Amid the heightened appreciation the new version of the film has been receiving from fans, Allu Arjun has now dropped a special social media post to hype audiences once more.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a poster of the film while expressing his excitement for the new reloaded version of Pushpa 2, which has now hit theaters.

Check it out here:

He wrote, “Bringing you #Pushpa2ReloadedVersion from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one. #Pushpa2.”

Meanwhile, social media seems to be filled with tons of appreciation for the crucial scenes in the reloaded version of the film. One such scene features the character of Pushpa Raj reclaiming his gold chain, which was snatched from him in his childhood.

The way Allu Arjun conveys nostalgia and deep emotion in this scene has received high praise from fans, with many calling it the pinnacle of "perfect cinema."

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, fans can be seen cheering loudly as this particular scene plays in theaters, just before the end credits roll.

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

In other news, while there seems to be no stopping the box office success of Pushpa 2, the makers are allegedly preparing for the third installment of the film franchise.

For the unversed, Pushpa 3 will feature Vijay Deverakonda in a key role. The announcement for the triquel was made at the very end of Pushpa 2.

ALSO READ: Alangu OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Gunanidhi, Kaali Venkat starrer action thriller