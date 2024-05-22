Pushpa 2 second song official update: Rashmika Mandanna set to return as Srivalli in a foot-tapping number with Allu Arjun

Back in April, the internet was taken by storm when Allu Arjun managed to hit it out of the park with his first single from the movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, the makers are all geared up to unveil a foot-tapping and vibrant second single from the movie.

Making an announcement today, the Pushpa creators have announced the movie’s second song announcement to be made on May 23, 2024, at 11:07 AM. Not only the announcement but the makers have also confirmed the second single would feature Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, once again setting the screens on fire with Allu.

Check out the official announcement by the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule

