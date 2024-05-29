Pushpa 2: Sukumar is shooting multiple climax scenes of Allu Arjun starrer for THIS reason; Reports

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of this year. While the film is slated for its theatrical release on August 15, director Sukumar is taking all possible measures to prevent any potential leak from the sets of the film.

As per reports, the Rangasthalam's director has set up some strict protocols to ensure that Pushpa 2 climax remains a mystery until release.

Director Sukumar is shooting multiple endings of Pushpa 2, say reports

Following the immense success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, fans' anticipation for the sequel is extremely high. It seems the makers are also aware of the tremendous interest surrounding the project and want to keep everything under wraps.

Reports suggest that Sukumar has even kept the crew of the film in the dark as to which scenes would make it to the final cut on set. But wait, there's more.

The report on Gulte.com also suggests that the director is not shooting one but two climaxes for the film. Yes, you read that right. If the reports have anything to do with the truth then it is quite an interesting way to keep the audiences guessing about the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further, Sukumar has also restricted the use of phones on the sets to ensure no leak of behind-the-scenes pictures or videos.

Pushpa 2 second song Sooseki OUT!

Meanwhile, after days of creating anticipation among fans, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule have unveiled the second track from the film titled Sooseki today(May 29).

This melodious song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Check out the song here:

The song starts with Allu Arjun arriving on the set and meeting with director Sukumar and others. After a while, the song starts with the iconic signature steps of Rashmika and Allu Arjun as it captures fun-filled moments between both the stars. Meanwhile, director Sukumar was also seen doing some steps with dance master Ganesh Acharya.

Pushpa 2 is set to continue from where the first part left off, with an ensemble cast that includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Not Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia chooses THIS Bollywood actor for a movie date out