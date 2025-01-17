Pushpa 2: Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti shares she wanted to be part of Allu Arjun's film but here's how director REACTED

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year 2024. The film broke all records and set a new benchmark. Recently, the director Sukumar attended a press meeting, and an interesting revelation made by the filmmaker’s daughter grabbed attention.

For the uninitiated, filmmaker Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi recently made her film debut with the movie Gandhi Thatha Chettu. She recently joined her father and mother, Tabitha, at the press meeting for Pushpa 2.

When the media quizzed her if she had dreams of being an actor since childhood, considering her father being such a great filmmaker, Sukriti responded wittily.

She confessed how she had asked her dad Sukumar if she could be a part of Pushpa 2, but the latter had clearly mentioned that she too would have to audition for the same.

In her words, “I asked my dad if I could act in Pushpa. He said, do an audition, let’s see.”

During the same event, the doting dad Sukumar also made a candid revelation about his daughter’s debut performance and claimed that she had astonished him with the kind of skills she showed on-screen.

The director added that he does not bother if people feel that he is bragging about his daughter by praising her performance and also lauded the crew and makers of Gandhi Thatha Chettu for bringing up such a kind of film in the first place.

He said, “When I saw the first video clip of Sukriti’s performance, I was pleasantly impressed. I don’t hesitate to brag about how brilliantly my daughter has performed. Sindhu Rao, the film’s producer, worked extremely hard to accomplish the project.”

