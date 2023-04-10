Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and team to shoot for chase sequence in Odisha's Malkangiri

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated and awaited films. After the teaser and first look, the excitement around the film reached sky-high. Now, as per the latest update, the team of Pushpa 2 is set to be filmed in Swabhiman Anchal, once a bastion of red rebels, in Malkangiri district.

The Mythri Movie Makers, who are bankrolling the sequel, have sought permission from Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh and SP for shooting. The team will film near the hanging bridge of the Swaviman area, at the Hantalguda area. The residents of the village are super happy after knowing about Pushpa 2 being shot in Swabhiman Anchal.

Pushpa 2 team seeks permission to shoot in Odisha

According to reports, fight sequences of a lorry chasing a jeep will be shot at this location. Around 150-200 people could enter Swabhiman Anchal and it is not sure if Allu Arjun will also be part of this shoot or not. However, the shoot will take only during day time around the watch of security forces.

A six-member team of Mythri Movie Makers, Fight Master Peter Hines, Art Director Ramakrishna, Fight Master Dragon Prakash, Assistant Producer Subramaniam, Co-Director Prasad Marisetti, and Cameraman Debraj Magar visited Hantalaguda, Sarkubandha Hanging Bridge and other locations in the area ahead of the shooting. If everything goes as per plan, the shoot will commence in the second week of May.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

On Friday, ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The special teaser re-introduces Allu Arjun's popular character 'Pushpa Raj'. The first look left the netizens speechless as the actor opted for never seen before avatar in a saree, bangles and more.



Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score. The film will be released later this year.



