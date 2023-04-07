Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun astonishes in his never-seen-before avatar in saree and bangles in first poster

Pushpa 2 is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. The team shared a teaser for the second installment titled “Where is Pushpa?” sometime back which featured Allu Arjun in a new look, quite different from the first film. The short teaser has been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, there has also been an official poster going around social media that caused some intrigue among fans and it was confirmed to be official once the team shared it on their social media platforms. The colorful poster features Allu Arjun in a virtually unrecognizable look, donning a saree, and bangles, all dolled up with a gun in hand. The contradictory aesthetics of the poster and Allu Arjun’s look is getting even more attention, so much so that the fans, who can't believe the sheer dedication of the actor dressed up in a female costume, asked if it is real or generated via AI (Artificial Intelligence).



The official first-look poster

The poster was shared online by Allu Arjun on his social media handles and is rising expectations. The poster is clearly set against the backdrop of some local festival with Allu Arjun’s attire suggesting a camouflage for Pushpa, and the makeup reminds one of the artworks from festival offerings around the neck. There are also various colours used in and around to highlight the eye with blue and red powder smacked on the whole body. And Pushpa’s gun-wielding pose is sure to offer a sneak peek into the mood of the second installment. The team released the first look poster on the film, on the eve of its leading man’s birthday. Allu Arjun will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow and fans are hopeful for a possible special update tomorrow.

Rest of the cast and crew

Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be mounted on a much bigger scale and Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the big-budget action entertainer with a bigger cast lineup that is going to be announced in the coming days. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. There are speculations that Sai Pallavi will be joining the team but there has not been any official confirmation. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score. The film will be released later this year.

