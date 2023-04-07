Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun gives goosebumps as Pushpa in special video ahead of his birthday

The makers of Pushpa 2 have unveiled teaser of Allu Arjun as Pushpa as a birthday treat to fans

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Apr 07, 2023   |  04:39 PM IST  |  4.1K
Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun gives goosebumps as Pushpa in special video ahead of his birthday

The much-awaited and big update about Pushpa 2: The Rule is here. Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled the first video to give a glimpse of Pushpa from the film. The video shows a search operation being conducted for Pushpa, who is said to be shot dead by the police and Bhanwar Shekwat, played by Fahadh Faasil. People in the city of Tirupati protest against the police for killing Pushpa. However, in the end, it shows that Pushpa is alive. 

The video ends with an epic scene that shows Pushpa is alive. In the night vision camera, Pushpa gets captured as the tiger takes two steps back to see him. It's an epic scene and promises goosebumps for sure.

Pushpa: The Rule will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles respectively. We have also heard, the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2. The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-parted series.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will be released in 2023 or 2024. There's no clarity regarding this as the makers are yet to announce the official release date

