Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun LEAKS a fiery dialogue from Sukumar's film

Allu Arjun will be back as Pushpa Raj with his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise and the expectations are beyond measurable. And the actor just hyped the excitement among movie buffs more by leaking a major dialogue from the second part.

Allu Arjun attended the success event of Anand Deverakonda's Baby and leaked a major dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule. While giving a speech the Icon star was asked to give a little sneak peek of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor broke the internet by leaking Pushpa 2’s dialogue. He said, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.”

He then said the dialogue at the event in Telugu, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule." It is loosely translated, “Everything will be done by one rule That’s Pushpa rule ”

Allu Arjun's dialogue was received with a thunderous applause and the crowd went berserk. The video of the same also went viral on social media as well. This has certainly raised the bar of excitement among the audience to witness Allu Arjun coming back to action as Pushparaj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun makes the crowd go berserk as he says Pushpa 2 dialogue at an event

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The special teaser re-introduces Allu Arjun's popular character 'Pushpa Raj'. The first look left the netizens speechless as the actor opted for never seen before avatar in a saree, bangles and more.

Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score.

