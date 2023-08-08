Pushpa 2: The Rule: Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh in first look reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; Here's why

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today. On this special day, the makers of Allu Arjun released the first look poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor will be seen reprising his antagonist role, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel. The multi-talented actor, as a police officer, looks with vengeance filled.

The first-look poster featuring Fahad Faasil shows him smoking a cigar, exuding a stylish and confident aura that aligns with his character. Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the poster and wished the actor on his birthday. He wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively Talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance."

The actor's look reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan's look from the pan-Indian film Jawan. The bald look, mustache, and sunglasses are similar points in Fahadh and SRK's look. However, as well all know, Malayalam was seen in the same menacing look in the first part as well.

Pushpa Raj vs Bhanwar Singh in Pushpa 2

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Fahadh opened up about his role in the Pushpa 2 and said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict.”

The second installment is said to be bigger and better than the first part. The first part ends with Bhanwar filled with revenge towards Pushpa Raj. The second installment of the franchise will showcase the epic face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score.

As per the latest reports, Allu Arjun has begun the shoot for a brand new schedule for Pushpa 2. He is currently shooting for the film in the Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad.

