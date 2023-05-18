Pushpa 2: The Rule: Fahadh Faasil to return with vengeance, wraps up key schedule for Allu Arjun starrer

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films. As the shoot is progressing at the brisk phase, the makers today announced that a key schedule of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, has been wrapped up. The makers shared BTS pic and promised he will return with vengeance this time.

The second installment is said to be bigger and better than the first part. The first part ends with Bhanwar filled with revenge towards Pushpa Raj. The second installment of the franchise will showcase the epic face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared a pic of Fahadh Faasil and Sukumar from the sets and wrote, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance."

Check out BTS pic of Fahadh Faasil from Pushpa 2 sets here:



Pushpa 2 first look and teaser

Meanwhile, last month, on Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers treated fans with a first look and glimpse video of Pushpa 2: The Rule and they took the internet by fire. The first look left the netizens speechless as the actor opted for never seen before avatar in a saree, bangles and more. And the teaser re-introduces Allu Arjun's popular character 'Pushpa Raj' and his journey to rule in the sequel. Along with the clash, it is reported that the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2.



About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is mounted on a much bigger scale and with a bigger cast lineup that is going to be announced in the coming days. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast along with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The technical department of the film includes Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the music.

The release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule is not yet announced officially. The film is expected to release in 2024. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Pushpa 2 will not hit the theatres in January 2024, as expected earlier.

