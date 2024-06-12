Pushpa 2: Is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer getting postponed?

While the whole nation is waiting to witness the magical chemistry between Pushpa Raj and Srivalli on August 15, buzz regarding the film’s release being postponed has surfaced. Yes, you read that right.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to get postponed?

Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. Moviegoers have been excited about the sequel since its inception. However, a fresh update circulating on social media regarding the release of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer might disappoint many.

As per a report on Telugu 360, the release of Sukumar’s action flick has been postponed. Further, the report states that Sukumar and his team redesigned some of the scenes for the sequel which are being shot now.

Apart from that, the antagonist, Fahadh Faasil recently received his dates and he has just started the shoot for his part.

Navin Nooli is reportedly working on the final cut of the film as editor Karthika Srinivas has left the production. Meanwhile, Sukumar seems not impressed with the visual effects work, so it might take longer to finish the post-production work.

Considering these reports, it seems Pushpa 2 might miss out on its announced release date (August 15). However, no confirmation regarding this has been given by the director or the actors yet.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, both directed by Sukumar.

Advertisement

The power-pack action film focuses on the journey of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way.

As per reports, Pushpa 2 will be in close continuation with the first part and will further delve into the rivalry between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also features a brilliant star cast that includes, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in key roles.

The highly-anticipated sequel is set to hit the silver screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam languages.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana REACTS to Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s viral moment with PM Narendra Modi at oath ceremony