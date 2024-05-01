Pushpa 2: The Rule's first single OUT; Allu Arjun set to conquer screens with electrifying track Pushpa Pushpa

After much waiting, the first single from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule called Pushpa Pushpa has finally been released. Check out the banger track by Devi Sri Prasad!

By Goutham S
Published on May 01, 2024  |  05:19 PM IST |  410
Pushpa 2 first single OUT: Allu Arjun starrer gets a banger song titled Pushpa Pushpa
Allu Arjun is all geared up to return to the big screen after creating a storm on the screen in 2021 with the film Pushpa: The Rise. Now, with the makers set to release its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters on August 15th of this year, they have finally released the film’s first single.

Musically crafted by Devi Sri Prasad, the makers have unveiled the song Pushpa Pushpa featuring the stylish star in the lead role. The much-awaited single is currently available to be listened to in languages like Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. Each of the respective languages has lyrics penned by artists like Chandrabose, Raqueeb Alam, Siju Thuravoor, Viveka, Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, and Srijato Bandopadhyay.

Check out the massive new single Pushpa Pushpa from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Credits: YouTube (T-Series Telugu)
