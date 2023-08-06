Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun is back in action; new shooting schedule details revealed

Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a colossal success not just in the primarily Telugu-speaking states but all over the country. The film obtained a pan-Indian viewership that only a handful of films had managed to achieve prior to its release. Pushpa’s second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is expected to be even grander. The film’s lead star, Allu Arjun, has begun the shoot for another schedule of the highly anticipated sequel.

Allu Arjun commences another schedule of Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule

Ever since the release of Pushpa and its monstrous success at the box office, fans have been expecting a sequel that will be bigger than the first part. As per the latest reports, Allu Arjun has begun the shoot for a brand new schedule for Pushpa 2. He is currently shooting for the film in the Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad.

After Pushpa was released, Allu Arjun catapulted into becoming a pan-India star. The actor received immense praise for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the film. The wait for the film's second part has proven to be longer in comparison to the wait for other film sequels in recent times. But at the same time, the long gap has only made fans more invested in what Sukumar has in store for the second part of his directorial.

The released posters and teaser for Pushpa: The Rule has piqued huge curiosity and anticipation amongst the fans. The film boasts an ensemble cast comprising the likes of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh.

About the start of Pushpa’s new schedule, a source shared, "After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be starting their new schedule tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors, including Allu Arjun and others, will start shooting for the film tomorrow."

"Interestingly, it’s learned that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience," the source added.

