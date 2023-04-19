Pushpa 2: Why is Allu Arjun dressed up in a saree?

For the past few days, social media has been dominated by Allu Arjun’s daring new poster for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar, where he can be seen wearing a saree with colours smeared on his face. The poster also has him holding a gun in his hand. There were many theories circulating on social media as to why the star was wearing a saree in a mass poster, holding a gun in hand. Here are some thoughts on the reasons behind the quick, out-of-the-box poster design and look.

Secret behind Allu Arjun’s saree look from the poster

The poster design for Allu Arjun’s character is seemingly inspired by a ritual practice in Andhra Pradesh called 'Gangamma Jatara'. The yearly sacred ritual that happens in the Chittor Forest range is a tribute to the Goddess Kali. The ritual involves a bad force (represented by people dressed as upstarts creating problems). Goddess Kali is forced to dress differentially in between the crowd and is tasked to eliminate the dark force head-on in disguise. This particular ritual seems to be the major influence for director Sukumar to design a particular set of characters and villains at a particular juncture in the screenplay, where they create a difficult challenge for Pushpa on screen and the Pushpa character is required to resort to a total disguise to kill the evil forces. Some sources close to the creative team of the film suggest an adrenaline-pumping action sequence, where Allu Arjun might dress up in a saree as seen in the poster.

Technical cast and crew

The film will have two more different avatars in the film that is currently in production. Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is one of the most expensive films in the career of Allu Arjun to date. The film will have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil as the main lead along with the rest of the supporting characters from the first part. The film will have music and score composed by hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to release towards the end of this year.

