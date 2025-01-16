Pushpa 3: Composer Devi Sri Prasad drops major update on Allu Arjun film; reveals how Sukumar is 'reworking' the story

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film after breaking several box office records. Following the massive success of the movie, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on its third installment. While the makers have remained silent about it, composer Devi Sri Prasad shared some insights during an interview with India Today.

He revealed that ideas have been developing for years. DSP said that from the beginning of Pushpa, they had small musical ideas. He mentioned that they began building on these ideas even before working on Pushpa 2. Some music pieces DSP created didn’t fit Pushpa 2 but might be used in Pushpa 3.

When the script for the next part was narrated, certain elements were set aside for it. He mentioned that while he has some ideas, the overall structure is not finalized yet.

"Now, based on the euphoria of Pushpa 2, Sukumar sir is working tirelessly with his passion, constantly reworking scenes and the story. A lot of things will eventually be tailored to fit the narrative of Pushpa 3. But yes, we have some fragments and ideas that will take shape as we move forward," he added.

DSP also mentioned that for Pushpa 3, the team is putting in 100 percent effort, just like they did in the first two installments. Sukumar is focused on the script, while production has not yet begun.

Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa shared that the third installment of Allu Arjun starrer will have more characters.

He said, "Pushpa 3: The Rampage would be much more bigger, grander, and better than Pushpa 2: The Rule. We will be including more characters in the whole narrative with the 3rd part."

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens last year on December 5 and is still running successfully in theaters.

