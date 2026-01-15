Pushpa 3 Update: Pre-production work to begin for Allu Arjun starrer- Reports

Actor Allu Arjun has a lot on his plate right now, and it’s not like he’s complaining about it. However, the most awaited project of his remains the next installment of the Pushpa series. After two successful runs with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024, the next part is unlikely to come out anytime soon. A new report from Telugu 360 claims that the film is gearing up to be in its pre-production phase soon.

The latest update on Pushpa 3 is that there are plans being made already. Helmed by director Sukumar, the timeline seems to be post the filmmaker’s project with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, the actor will have to wrap up three of his own work commitments. As per the reports, the work on the Pushpa franchise’s next will pick up behind the scenes with scripting and story plans being made first. “Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 pre-production work is set to begin soon. An exclusive office has been leased in Hyderabad, and script development, story discussions, and related work will start shortly.”

All we know about Pushpa 3 so far

Called Pushpa 3: The Rampage, the upcoming film is said to be eyeing a 2028 release if the plans stay on schedule. The film will follow the story of Pushpa Raj as he continues to fight, with plans to reclaim his red sandalwood empire from new enemies. It is expected that he will face bigger betrayals as stronger foes surface. Vijay Deverakonda is being rumored to be brought on as the antagonist following Fahadh Faasil's character’s downfall in the last part.

Allu Arjun has a bunch of interesting films in his kitty at the moment, and with the latest confirmation coming in just yesterday, it remains to be seen how he will manage juggling multiple scripts. Here’s what his work schedule looks like:

AA22 – with Atlee

AA23 – with Lokesh Kanagaraj

AA24 – with Trivikram

AA25 – Pushpa 3

The star confirmed his work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the occasion of Bhogi yesterday, January 14, 2026, with an announcement clip shared on Mythri Movie Makers’ social media. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for the musical aspects of the film.

