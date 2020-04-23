Pushpa actor Allu Arjun keeps it quirky as he poses for a selfie with a friend in this unseen PHOTO

Allu Arjun is a bundle of happiness as he poses with a friend of his in an unseen throwback picture that we have come across on Twitter recently. Check it out.

It won’t be wrong to say that Stylish star Allu Arjun enjoys a fan following not only in India but also abroad. Bunny, as he is fondly called by his fans is known for his stellar performances in all his movies as well as his impeccable style statements. The Sarrainodu star earns praises for his genuine and benevolent nature. We all remember how he celebrated his personal assistant’s birthday a few days back in his very own residence amidst the lockdown period.

As of now, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of Allu Arjun with one of his fans which is just unmissable! The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is seen striking a quirky expression by keeping his mouth wide open as he poses with one of his friends in the picture. The actor is seen wearing a black outfit with white prints all over and looks dapper as usual. He also tucks in his cool shades into the outfit and is seen carrying a bag with him.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun had a stellar beginning this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde which has received a positive response from the audience. He will be next seen in the much-anticipated action-thriller Pushpa. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Nivetha Thomas, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sukumar and is scheduled for a December 2020 release. The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres after getting a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s first look from the same.

